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US Boosts Military Air Operations as Iran Standoff Intensifies
(MENAFN) US military air activity toward the Middle East has increased notably as tensions with Iran persist, with a surge mainly involving transport and aerial refueling aircraft, according to reports.
An analysis based on flight tracking data found an unusual spike on May 2 in US military planes traveling from Europe to destinations across the Middle East.
Most of the aircraft identified were C-17 Globemaster III cargo planes, capable of transporting heavy loads and large numbers of personnel. Larger transport aircraft, including the C-5M Super Galaxy, along with KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers, were also observed operating across European and Middle Eastern airspace.
Reports indicate that at least a dozen transport aircraft were heading toward the region, some departing from bases in Germany.
In addition, several KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft were seen in operation near Israel and surrounding areas, highlighting increased refueling activity linked to the deployments.
An analysis based on flight tracking data found an unusual spike on May 2 in US military planes traveling from Europe to destinations across the Middle East.
Most of the aircraft identified were C-17 Globemaster III cargo planes, capable of transporting heavy loads and large numbers of personnel. Larger transport aircraft, including the C-5M Super Galaxy, along with KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers, were also observed operating across European and Middle Eastern airspace.
Reports indicate that at least a dozen transport aircraft were heading toward the region, some departing from bases in Germany.
In addition, several KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft were seen in operation near Israel and surrounding areas, highlighting increased refueling activity linked to the deployments.
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