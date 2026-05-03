Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Dozens Of Palestinians From Various Areas In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces arrested dozens of Palestinians on Sunday, May 3, 2026, in various areas of the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation forces carried out a large-scale arrest campaign targeting dozens of people after raiding their homes, amidst the firing of stun grenades north of Tulkarm.

The arrests also included a woman and a man from the Bethlehem governorate, another from the town of Deir Samet west of Hebron, and a child from east of Ramallah, after their homes were raided and searched.

In a related incident, a child was injured last night as a result of an attack by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied Jerusalem.

Cities, towns, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by occupation forces and settlers, accompanied by clashes, arrests, and the firing of live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas canisters at Palestinians.