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Minister Of Interior Meets Canadian Ambassador

Minister Of Interior Meets Canadian Ambassador


2026-05-03 07:09:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya", met with HE Karim Morcos, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Qatar on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

During the meeting, the bilateral cooperation relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, especially in the security fields, and ways to support and develop them were discussed, alongside addressing a number of topics of common interest.

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The Peninsula

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