Qatar Takes Part In IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

London, United Kingdom: The State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Mission to the IMO and QatarEnergy, took part in the 84th Session of the International Maritime Organization Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), held at IMO Headquarters in London from April 27 to May 1, 2026.

Several environment protection topics were discussed, including reducing GHG emissions, protecting seafarers and marine life, and deescalation in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the session, the Qatari team voiced concerns over threats to maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and its environmental hazards, underlining the importance of free and safe sailing, including in the Hormuz Strait, while rejecting any measures that can obstruct passage.The Qatar Mission to the IMO actively participates in IMO's technical meetings as Qatar continues supporting international efforts to protect marine life and enhance collaboration among Member States on relevant environmental matters.