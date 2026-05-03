Moph Inspects 27,036 Imported Food Shipments In Q1 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health represented by the Food Safety Department has recorded the inspection of 27,036 imported food shipments to ensure they meet Qatar's safety standards and comply with relevant regulations and technical requirements.

This came in the Food Safety Department Achievements Q1 2026 report published by the Ministry.

In a social media post, the Ministry stated that it inspected and verified 5,652 local food establishments for compliance with food safety standards and regulations in the first quarter of 2026.

It noted that 516 food handler permits were issued, 151,350 tests were performed in food safety laboratories and 1,888 e-services were provided through the Watheq System.

Also during the first quarter of the year, 13,609 foodstuffs were approved and 687 food establishments were registered in Watheq system.

The Department also added that 9,189 samples were collected from local food establishments, 5,600 samples were collected from imported foodstuffs at the country's ports while it responded to 183 public complaints and inquiries.