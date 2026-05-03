Temporary Road Closure On Onaiza Street: Ashghal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary road closure of free right line on part of Onaiza Street for traffic coming from Onaiza Intersection and heading towards Khalifa Boulevard Street.



The closure to complete street light repairs works took effect on April 30 and will continue through Tuesday, May 5, 2026 from 12midnight to 5am.

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to carefully observe the speed limits and directional signs for their safety and use nearby alternative routes to reach their destinations, as indicated on the map.