Flasci Opens In Istanbul For Professional Photography Equipment

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 3, 2026 5:00 am - Flasçi has opened in Istanbul, Turkiye as a professional photography equipment platform, offering studio lighting, flash systems, backgrounds, tripods, camera bags and accessories with Elitflas technical experience.

Flasci, an Istanbul, Türkiye-based professional photography equipment platform, has opened to serve photographers, studios, content creators and commercial production teams looking for reliable studio equipment and informed product selection.

The platform focuses on selected products for professional photography and studio production. Its product range includes studio lighting systems, professional flash equipment, paraflash solutions, light modifiers, paper backgrounds, tripods, camera bags, data transfer cables, filters and essential studio accessories. Fla?ç? has been created for users who need equipment that supports consistent lighting, practical workflow and long-term professional use.

More information about Flasci is available at

Professional photography depends on control. In studio work, the final image is shaped not only by the camera and lens, but also by the quality of light, the stability of the equipment, the reliability of the connection and the consistency of the background. A studio flash system must deliver repeatable output, a background must provide a clean visual surface, a tripod must keep the frame stable and a camera bag must protect the equipment during transport.

Flasci brings these needs together through a focused product structure. The platform is designed for photographers who work in portrait photography, product photography, fashion, catalogue production, e-commerce imaging and professional content creation. By offering equipment categories that support the full studio workflow, Flasci aims to help users build more dependable and efficient production setups.

The platform also benefits from the background of Elitflas, a professional studio flash and technical service specialist active in Istanbul since 2001. This experience gives Flasci a service-oriented foundation. In professional photography, technical knowledge and after-sales support can be as important as the product itself, especially when the equipment is part of a daily production workflow.

More information about Elitflas is available at

Flasci's product selection includes solutions for studio lighting, light shaping, controlled backgrounds, equipment transportation, tethered shooting and general studio organization. This makes the platform relevant for both established studios and photographers who are improving their production environment.

With its launch, Flasci aims to become a trusted source for professional photography equipment in Türkiye. The brand focuses on quality, technical understanding and practical support for users who depend on their equipment for commercial work.

Based in Istanbul, Türkiye, Flasci serves photographers and studios across the country with a product range shaped around professional studio needs and reliable photography workflows.