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Japan’s Parliament Building to Undergo First Major Renovation in Decades
(MENAFN) Japan’s historic parliament building in central Tokyo is set for its first significant renovation since its construction nearly 90 years ago, driven by safety considerations, according to reports.
The upgrade of the National Diet Building is scheduled to start in 2030 and is expected to take about eight years to complete, with projected costs ranging from 60 billion to 70 billion yen.
Reports note that the final cost could rise due to increasing prices of construction materials.
A major feature of the plan involves installing a seismic isolation layer beneath the structure’s foundation, enabling the nine-story building to remain operational during the renovation process.
Covering more than 53,000 square meters, the building was completed in 1936 after 17 years of construction and is known for its distinctive pyramid-style roof and granite exterior.
Built with reinforced concrete, it houses both chambers of Japan’s legislature: the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors. It also includes a special reception room for the emperor, crafted entirely from Japanese cypress and finished with refined lacquer.
A structural review conducted in 1981 confirmed that the building met the earthquake resistance standards in place at that time.
The upgrade of the National Diet Building is scheduled to start in 2030 and is expected to take about eight years to complete, with projected costs ranging from 60 billion to 70 billion yen.
Reports note that the final cost could rise due to increasing prices of construction materials.
A major feature of the plan involves installing a seismic isolation layer beneath the structure’s foundation, enabling the nine-story building to remain operational during the renovation process.
Covering more than 53,000 square meters, the building was completed in 1936 after 17 years of construction and is known for its distinctive pyramid-style roof and granite exterior.
Built with reinforced concrete, it houses both chambers of Japan’s legislature: the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors. It also includes a special reception room for the emperor, crafted entirely from Japanese cypress and finished with refined lacquer.
A structural review conducted in 1981 confirmed that the building met the earthquake resistance standards in place at that time.
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