Congress Concerned That Trump's Decision To Reduce Troop Levels In Germany May Send Wrong Signal To Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a joint statement by the two lawmakers, released by the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

“Prematurely reducing America's forward presence in Europe before those capabilities are fully realized risks undermining deterrence and sending the wrong signal to Vladimir Putin. Rather than withdrawing forces from the continent altogether, it is in America's interest to maintain a strong deterrent in Europe by moving these 5,000 U.S. forces to the east,” the statement reads.

The congressmen stated that American allies have made significant investments to host U.S. troops, reducing costs for U.S. taxpayers while strengthening NATO's front line to help prevent the outbreak of a far more costly conflict.

“Any significant change to the U.S. force posture in Europe warrants a deliberate review process and close coordination with Congress and our allies. We expect the Department to engage with its oversight committees in the days and weeks ahead on this decision and its implications for U.S. deterrence and transatlantic security,” the congressmen emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Trump announced that the United States is considering reducing its military contingent in Germany.

Trump criticized German Chancellor Merz, misrepresenting his remarks regarding Iran's nuclear program.

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Later, Trump noted that significantly more than 5,000 U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Germany as part of the reduction he announced.

There are approximately 36,000 U.S. troops stationed in Germany.

Photo: The White House