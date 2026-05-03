IDF Eliminates Launchers, 'Terrorists' In Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday the elimination of two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, along with several missile launchers, AzerNEWS reports.
The military wrote on X that the operation was conducted by the Multidimensional Unit under the 36th Division, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force.
The two "terrorists" were killed in a drone strike while actively "posing a threat" to the Israeli forces.
"The IDF will continue to operate against threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces," the military concluded.
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