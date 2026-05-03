IDF Eliminates Launchers, 'Terrorists' In Lebanon

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday the elimination of two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, along with several missile launchers, AzerNEWS reports.

The military wrote on X that the operation was conducted by the Multidimensional Unit under the 36th Division, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force.

The two "terrorists" were killed in a drone strike while actively "posing a threat" to the Israeli forces.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces," the military concluded.