Ukraine Destroys Two Shadow Fleet Oil Tankers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian forces destroyed two oil tankers belonging to the Russian shadow fleet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on X, Zelensky said that two vessels were struck at the entrance of the Novorossiysk port. "These tankers had been actively used to transport oil – not anymore," he wrote, adding that "our warriors continue to apply sanctions against Russia's shadow oil fleet."

Zelensky commended Ukrainian troops and secret services for preventing the transport of the sanctioned Russian oil. "Ukraine's long-range capabilities will continue to be developed comprehensively – at sea, in the air, and on land," he concluded.

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