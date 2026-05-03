Kabul Times News Launches Operations From Exile

The outlet said it operates with a team of more than ten professional journalists and is committed to delivering daily, fact-based reporting on Afghanistan and global developments.

In its founding statement, the platform emphasized neutrality, editorial independence, and accuracy, pledging to provide reliable and unbiased information to audiences inside Afghanistan.

It added that access to free and accurate information is a fundamental right, and pledged adherence to journalistic ethics, transparency, and accountability.

The launch comes as media freedom in Afghanistan faces severe restrictions, with censorship, intimidation, and economic pressure forcing many outlets to shut down or move operations abroad.

According to the Afghanistan Journalists Center, at least 150 violations of media freedom and journalists' rights were recorded over the past year, reflecting a worsening environment for independent reporting.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Afghanistan among the most restrictive countries for journalists, citing increasing censorship, funding shortages, and the collapse of independent media structures.

RSF also highlights the disproportionate impact on female journalists, many of whom have been barred from working, forced into exile, or restricted by policies limiting their mobility and participation.

Richard Bennett has warned that Afghan journalists face growing risks, with female reporters encountering additional discrimination, harassment, and exclusion from public life.

He said declining international funding has further weakened media resilience, reducing opportunities for journalists-especially women-to continue their work safely and independently.

UNICEF and other United Nations bodies have noted that restrictions on information and media freedom can have long-term social impacts, limiting public awareness and access to critical knowledge.

They emphasize that independent journalism plays a vital role in informing communities, supporting education, and strengthening social resilience, particularly in crisis-affected countries.

UNESCO has warned that manipulation of information fuels division and erodes trust, calling for stronger protection of free and independent journalism worldwide.

Meanwhile, the emergence of exile-based Afghanistan media reflects both resilience among journalists and the shrinking space for press freedom inside the country, where independent reporting remains under pressure.