MENAFN - Live Mint) How to lose 10 kg in 8 weeks as a prediabetic in 40s? AI gave a realistic response without recommending gym.

I asked ChatGPT:“I am 42, man with a sedentary lifestyle. My weight is 90 kg and my height is 162 cm. I am prediabetic diabetic. How can I lose 10 kgs in 8 weeks? Recommend a realistic solution in line with my 9 to 5 IT job.”

AI shared an honest take and called the target of losing 10 kg in 8 weeks aggressive and not healthy, considering sedentary job and prediabetes. It recommended a realistic, safe route to shed ~6–8 kg in the same tenure.

Calorie count

At your current height and weight, your daily maintenance calories are likely around 2,200–2,400 kcal. To lose weight effectively, one should aim to consume approximately 1,400–1,700 kcal per day, creating a sustainable calorie deficit. This will help your body burns more calories than it consumes.

However, the quality of calories matters just as much as the quantity, particularly for managing prediabetes. A diet rich in protein and fibre, with controlled carbohydrate intake, will help maintain energy levels and prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar.

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Your daily meals should be structured to support this balance. Starting your day with a simple routine like warm water and a few soaked almonds can help kickstart metabolism.

Breakfast:

Breakfast should be protein-rich, such as:

Vegetable omelette + 1 toast

OR

Besan chilla + curd

OR

Greek yogurt + seeds

Mid-morning

A low-glycaemic fruit, such as: a

Apple/ Guava/ Pear (paired with a few nuts ideally)

Lunch

Lunch should follow a balanced plate approach, such as:

1–2 rotis (multigrain)

Dal or grilled chicken/paneer

Big sabzi portion

Salad (mandatory)

Evening snacks

Evening snacks are important to avoid overeating later. Try including:

Roasted chana / sprouts / boiled eggs

Dinner

Dinner should be lighter and earlier in the evening, such as:

Soup + sautéed veggies + protein

OR

Paneer/chicken + veggies (skip roti or max 1)

Avoid eating anything after dinner except water.

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Exercise plays a critical role, but it does not have to be overwhelming or time-consuming. A combination of daily movement and short, structured workouts is recommended over spending hours at gym. Begin with 20–30 minutes of brisk walking or cycling in the morning.

During work hours, make it a point to move for 5–7 minutes every hour to break long sitting periods, gradually targeting 7,000 to 10,000 steps per day.

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In the evening, include 20 minutes of bodyweight exercises three to four times a week, such as squats, lunges, wall push-ups, and planks. This combination of cardio and strength training improves insulin sensitivity, which is especially important for managing prediabetes.

Lifestyle changes

Lifestyle habits will significantly influence your results. Getting at least 7 hours of sleep each night is essential, as poor sleep can increase cravings and disrupt blood sugar control.

Staying well-hydrated with 2.5–3 litres of water daily supports metabolism and reduces unnecessary snacking. Managing stress and incorporating small habits like a 10-minute walk after meals can help control glucose spikes. It is equally important to avoid sitting continuously for long durations.

Over the course of 8 weeks, you can expect an initial drop of 2–3 kg in the first couple of weeks due to water weight, followed by steady fat loss of about 3–4 kg in the middle phase, and a slower but consistent reduction of 1–2 kg towards the end. This progression is normal and sustainable rather than rapid, temporary fat loss. Avoid common pitfalls such as fad diets, skipping meals, relying only on cardio, or undoing progress with weekend overeating.

Overall, the key is consistency rather than intensity to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet, regular movement, adequate sleep, and mindful habits can help to achieve realistic weight loss target, reducing the risk of diabetes.

However, AI also warned against extreme dieting, which may cause fatigue, muscle loss, and fluctuations in glucose levels.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on AI-generated recommendations and publicly available information. Live Mint couldn't independently verified all details and does not endorse the claims.)