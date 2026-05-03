BCCI Names India A Women's Squads For England Tour Anushka, Harleen Lead

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India A women's squads for the upcoming tour of England, featuring three T20s and three One-Day matches against England A later this year. Anushka Sharma, who recently made her international debut during India's tour of South Africa, has been appointed captain for the T20 leg, with Vrinda Dinesh named her deputy. For the 50-over format, Harleen Deol will lead the side, while Pratika Rawal has been named vice-captain.

The squads include a mix of emerging and fringe international players. G. Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma, both of whom have featured for the senior team in recent times, have been included in both squads. Jintimani Kalita has earned her maiden call-up to the India A setup in both formats. Among other new faces, Tanisha Singh has been picked for the ODI squad, while Purvaja Verlekar finds a place in the T20 side. India A's tour will begin with the T20 series from June 20, followed by the three-match ODI series starting July 1.

India A T20 squad: Anushka Sharma (C), Vrinda Dinesh (VC), G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Purvaja Verlekar, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Simran Bahadur, Shweta Sehrawat, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer.

India A ODI squad: Harleen Deol (C), Pratika Rawal (VC), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Niki Prasad, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwer, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnam Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor.

BCCI announces senior squads for T20 World Cup and England tour

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also named India's squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the preceding T20I series against England. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the side, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain.

India's squad for three T20Is against England and the Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

The selectors also named the squad for the one-off Test against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

India's squad for the one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Sneh Rana.

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