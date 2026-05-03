IAF Mi-17 V5 Heroic Rescue: Two Children Saved From Water Tank In Gorakhpur

Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 from Central Air Command swiftly rescued two children stranded on top of a water tank in Sidharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. With the ladder damaged and children stuck since night, IAF pilots executed a precise and professional operation to bring them to safety.

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