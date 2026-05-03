Delhi Vivek Vihar Building Fire: 3-4 Dead In 4-Storey Blaze Shahdara Fire Incident

A devastating fire broke out in a 4-storey building in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi. Tragically, 3-4 bodies have been recovered so far as rescue operations continue. Multiple fire tenders are at the spot battling the flames. Stay tuned for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.