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Delhi Vivek Vihar Building Fire: 3-4 Dead In 4-Storey Blaze Shahdara Fire Incident


2026-05-03 07:02:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A devastating fire broke out in a 4-storey building in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi. Tragically, 3-4 bodies have been recovered so far as rescue operations continue. Multiple fire tenders are at the spot battling the flames. Stay tuned for updates.

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AsiaNet News

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