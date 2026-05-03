Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Mother-Son Duo Among Victims, Search Ends

The search operation following the devastating cruise boat accident in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam concluded on a sombre note on Sunday as rescue teams recovered the body of four-year-old Viraj Soni. The discovery comes a day after the body of his mother, 43-year-old Neetu Soni, was pulled from the water, marking a heartbreaking end for a family seeking a simple day of recreation.

'Passengers Danced at First': Survivor Recalls Chaos

What was meant to be a joyful gathering of seven family members, including two sisters and several children, descended into chaos shortly after the vessel departed. Rakhi Soni, Neetu's sister and a survivor of the capsizing, described a scene that shifted rapidly from celebration to catastrophe. "... We had gone out for an outing. While taking photos, we were told the cruise was waiting for us. Soon after departure, strong winds and high waves struck. Passengers danced at first, but the situation worsened as the cruise swayed heavily," Rakhi recalled.

According to her account, the safety response was tragically delayed. Life jackets were reportedly distributed only after the vessel began to struggle. Massive waves flooded the deck, forcing women and children into the lower sections of the boat. As the boat succumbed to the waves, rescue teams near a nearby flyover deployed ropes to pull survivors to safety. While five family members were saved, Neetu and Viraj were swept away. "Jackets were distributed late, and people struggled to hold on. Waves flooded the deck, forcing children and women below. Rescue teams near the flyover threw ropes and guided survivors, saving dozens. Despite panic and chaos, some family members managed to escape, though others were lost in the accident...," she added.

Victim Was a Single Mother, Says Brother

The tragedy is compounded by the personal struggles of Neetu Soni. Her brother, Prakash Soni, shared that Neetu had been living apart from her husband due to long-standing marital issues and was working tirelessly as a single mother to provide for young Viraj. "Seven family members had gone out together. Among them were two sisters, a nephew, and children. Five survived, but Neetu and her four-year-old son Viraj died. Neetu worked to support her child, living away from her husband due to long-standing marital issues...," Prakash said. He also noted that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the grieving family, assuring them of full state support and ensuring that search efforts did not cease until Viraj was found.

The harrowing testimony regarding delayed life jackets and the decision to sail despite "strong winds and high waves" is expected to be a focal point of the ongoing investigation into the safety protocols of cruise operations in the region.

Search Completed, Death Toll Rises to 13

Meanwhile, Search operations in the cruise boat tragedy at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district have been completed with the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, raising the death toll to 13, the Jabalpur District Administration said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, and all 13 missing persons identified have now been accounted for, officials said.

The official social media handle of the Jabalpur Collector said today, "Search for missing persons completed with recovery of remains of two more bodies."

The boat operated by the state tourism department capsized on the evening of April 30. On May 1, officials said that 29 people were rescued and a search operation was mounted to trace those missing.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Army personnel, were involved in combing the waterbody and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. "The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRE would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's office said. (ANI)

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