Pune Case: Rohit Pawar Demands Shakti Act For Death Penalty To Accused

Rohit Pawar Demands Shakti Act Implementation

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday highlighted the importance of the implementation of the Shakti Act, citing that it will enable capital punishment to criminals who are involved in heinous crimes, after the Pune rape and murder case of a four-year-old.

Pawar highlighted that the accused had been arrested and released on bail twice before he committed the crime, citing that the current law system has holes in it. "The accused has been to jail twice, been released on bail twice, and the third time, he did this, torturing and killing his 3.5-year-old daughter. The law here needs to be changed because the current law has many lacunae. Therefore, it is very important to introduce the Shakti Act. From the Women's Commission to the Child Commission, apolitical leaders should be appointed there. Therefore, when the government makes a demand for capital punishment, only then can the criminal be given capital punishment or the death penalty," he said.

Details of the Heinous Crime

The statement comes after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district. According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, the accused has two similar cases against him.

Father Appeals for Justice Over Condolences

Earlier today, the father of the victim appealed to political leaders not to visit his home to offer condolences until his daughter gets justice and the accused is awarded capital punishment. The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

In a self-made video, the father of the deceased child is heard making a "humble request" on behalf of his family that no visits by political leaders be made at this time. He stated that the family would be willing to meet politicians and others only after justice is served in the case. "We are currently in Dehu to immerse my daughter's ashes. During this time, I've been informed by relatives and friends that several politicians have been visiting our home to offer condolences etc. I want to make one humble request on behalf of my family and myself until my daughter receives justice and the accused is awarded the death penalty; no politician should come to our home to meet us. We will only be open to meeting anyone, including politicians, once justice is served. Until then, we request that no visits be made to offer condolences," the man is heard saying in the video. (ANI)

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