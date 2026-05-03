Health Ministry Releases Framework On Screening, Treatment Of Childhood Diabetes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Aiming to integrate childhood diabetes care into the public health system, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a guidance document on standardised framework for screening, diagnosis and treatment, an official said on Sunday.

"The Guidance Document on Diabetes Mellitus in Children, released at the recently concluded National Summit on Best Practices in Public Healthcare Service Delivery, aims to ensure universal screening of all children from birth to 18 years, with early identification through community and school-based platforms," an official statement said.

"Suspected cases will undergo immediate blood glucose testing, followed by timely referral to district-level health facilities for confirmatory diagnosis and treatment," it added.

"To support early detection, the initiative promotes the "4Ts" awareness framework -- Toilet, Thirsty, Tired and Thinner -- enabling parents, teachers and caregivers to recognise early warning signs of Type 1 Diabetes," it said.

"The initiative is expected to deliver significant public health benefits, including reduced mortality due to early detection, prevention of complications, and improved quality of life for affected children," it added.

Over the long term, it will contribute to lowering healthcare costs and strengthening health system capacity for managing non-communicable diseases among children.

"The release of this guidance document underscores the Union government's commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, equitable and quality healthcare for all children, with a focus on early intervention, continuity of care and improved health outcomes," the statement said.

This initiative positions India among a select group of countries that have integrated childhood diabetes care into the public health system.

"A key feature of the framework is the provision of a comprehensive, free-of-cost care package at public health facilities. This includes screening, diagnostic services, lifelong insulin therapy, monitoring devices such as glucometers and test strips, and regular follow-up care," the statement added.

The approach is designed to reduce financial burden and ensure uninterrupted treatment for child diagnosed with diabetes.

The guidance document also introduces an integrated continuum of care, linking community-level screening with district hospital-based management and advanced care at medical colleges.

This convergence ensures that no child is lost in the system and that care continues seamlessly from detection to long-term follow-up, the statement said.