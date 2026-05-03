Health Ministry's Child Health Screening Guidelines Focus On New-Age Challenges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) In a significant step towards strengthening child health services in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) 2.0 Guidelines at a recent national summit, an official said on Sunday.

The guidelines were released at the recently concluded National Summit on Good Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare Service Delivery.

The RBSK 2.0 Guidelines mark a major advancement in India's flagship child health screening programme, building on more than a decade of implementation and expanding its scope to address emerging child health priorities, an official statement said.

"The updated framework reinforces and broadens the established 4Ds approach -- Defects at Birth, Diseases, Deficiencies and Developmental Delays, while incorporating new-age health challenges including non-communicable diseases, mental health conditions, and behavioural concerns," it added.

"Revised guidelines introduce a comprehensive preventive, promotive and curative continuum of care, strengthening the programme's existing lifecycle-based approach covering children from birth to 18 years, with increased focus on digitalisation," it said.

This shift reflects India's evolving child health needs and its commitment to ensuring not just survival, but holistic growth and development.

A key feature of RBSK 2.0 is the expanded screening scope, covering a wider range of conditions, including developmental disorders, mental health issues, and risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

"Screening services continue to be delivered through Mobile Health Teams at Anganwadi centres and schools, ensuring universal outreach and early identification," the statement said.

The guidelines also emphasise strengthened referral linkages and continuity of care, with clearly defined pathways from community-level screening to facility-based diagnosis and treatment.

"A robust referral tracking system ensures that children identified with health conditions are followed through the entire care pathway, minimising dropouts and ensuring timely intervention," it added.

In line with the Union government's focus on digital health, RBSK 2.0 introduces digital health cards, real-time data systems, and integrated platforms for tracking, monitoring and service delivery.

These digital innovations are expected to enhance programme efficiency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making across all levels of implementation.

"The guidelines further promote multi-sectoral convergence, bringing together health, education, and women and child development systems to ensure comprehensive and coordinated service delivery. Schools, Anganwadi centres, and community platforms serve as key touchpoints for screening, awareness, and follow-up care," it said.