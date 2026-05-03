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2026 General Election


2026-05-03 06:45:47
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) General Election: May 16, 2026 | 8 AM – 6 PM

Polling locations will be available in Lawton, OKC, Apache, Anadarko, Cache, and Walters.

All Comanche Nation members 18+ on Election Day are encouraged to vote.

For questions, contact the Election Board at 580-360-5187.

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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