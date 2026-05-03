'I Just Want To Give 100 Percent For The Team': Nitish Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 3 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has emphasised the importance of adaptability and a team-first mindset, saying that he is ready to give his 100 percent for the side even as he misses the ongoing clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to illness. Smaran Ravichandran is making his debut for SRH in place of the 22-year-old.

Reiterating his commitment to the team, the all-rounder made it clear that personal milestones take a backseat to collective success.

“For me, it's about what the team needs from me. I just want to give 100 percent. There are no individual goals for me like scoring this many runs or taking these many wickets. In any situation, whatever the team requires from my side, that's what I want to do,” Reddy told broadcasters ahead of the match.

Reddy acknowledged that SRH's aggressive brand of cricket does not always guarantee success but stressed the need for experienced players to step up in challenging situations.

“Every match doesn't go in our way. The brand of cricket we play is aggressive. Sometimes it might fail. In those situations, it's me, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil, and Aniket, we have to step in there and put on a good score,” he said.

Reddy also heaped praise on the younger bowlers like Sakib Mahmood and Praful Hinge in the squad, highlighting their fearlessness and ability to surprise opponents with fresh approaches.

“These guys are young and raw. They're willing to give their best, and their variations are new for the opponents as well. It's impressive seeing them playing under pressure on the big level,” he noted.

Nitish Reddy has emerged as a crucial player for SRH in IPL 2026, delivering significant all-round performances, including a player-of-the-match 39 off 24 balls and 2/17 against KKR in their previous encounter. He has scored 193 runs in 9 matches and also taken six wickets.