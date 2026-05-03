Islamic Corporation For The Insurance Of Investment And Export Credit (ICIEC) To Host High-Level Panel On De-Risking Trade And Investment For Regional Prosperity At 2026 Islamic Development Bank Group (Isdb) Group Annual Meetings

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 3, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) ( ), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, is pleased to host a high-level Panel Discussion (HLPD) during the Private Sector Forum of the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku, Azerbaijan, under the theme“De-Risking Trade & Investment for Regional Prosperity,” which will be held on Thursday, 18 June 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00.

The session will bring together government officials, financial institutions, export credit agencies, investors, and development partners to discuss how risk mitigation solutions can mobilize private capital, strengthen regional integration, and support sustainable growth across Azerbaijan and the wider OIC region.

With Azerbaijan's strategic location between Europe and Asia, and its growing role in connectivity, logistics, renewable energy, infrastructure, and non-oil economic diversification, the HLPD will highlight practical opportunities for de-risked investment and cross-border cooperation. The discussion will also showcase how ICIEC's Shariah-compliant political risk insurance and credit enhancement solutions can help address investment barriers, enhance investor confidence, and unlock financing for priority development projects.

ICIEC's CEO, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, stated,“This high-level panel discussion is an important platform to advance dialogue and partnerships around regional integration. Through its risk mitigation solutions, ICIEC helps turn investment opportunities into bankable projects that support trade, investment, and sustainable development across Member States.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

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About the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the 'AAA' rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 51 Member States. ICIEC, for the 18th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC's“AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the third year with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 139 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

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