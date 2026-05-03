Flytrap 5.0: How Soldier Feedback Is Shaping The Counter-Drone Future

PABRADĖ TRAINING AREA, Lithuania – U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment integrated new weapons systems alongside paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment and industry experts from dozens of vendors to kickoff Project FlyTrap 5.0. The exercise is a cutting-edge initiative focused on developing and integrating low-cost, effective counter-unmanned aerial system solutions from May 1-15, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania.

FlyTrap 5.0, the fifth iteration of this exercise, is part of the ongoing Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO's ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. It consists of a series of C-UAS exercises that help test and incorporate new C-UAS technologies while having U.S. Soldiers provide feedback on those technologies to industry providers.

“This technology is brand new,” said Sgt. Connor Henrickson, an infantryman with Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. "We're kind of getting a feel for it, and a lot of the vendors have brought equipment for us to use. This is also their first time making systems like these for counter-UAS.”

Soldiers like Henrickson integrated these systems within their own equipment and procedures, providing real-time feedback to industry experts on the ground.

“I think with our feedback, and applying that to this exercise, we're going to be able to improve upon that, and give them critiques in areas where they can improve,” Henrickson said.

Echo Troop with the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment will not only test these new systems individually on the training battlefield in FlyTrap 5,0, the exercise will also test Echo Troop's ability to network the systems together in a contested environment.

“We are the ones proofing the concept,” said Capt. Brendan Printup, Echo Troop commander.“This is the first time at the troop level that we are going to be testing a mounted Stryker platform fighting the counter-UAS fight. These Eagle Troop Soldiers - I'm talking about the E-5 sergeants and below - this is their fight.”

“I feel ready to use this technology,” Henrickson said.“Us being infantry, we take pride in what we do, and so the fact that we get to utilize something like this, it's amazing. We're definitely going to take advantage of it.”

U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Fly Trap 5.0 as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster and fight more effectively across all domains.

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