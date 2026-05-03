Abhay K's 'The Alphabets Of Africa' Discussed At India Int'l Centre

The India International Centre hosted a discussion on poet and diplomat Abhay K's latest book, The Alphabets of Africa, in New Delhi. The session, which took place on Saturday, included a conversation with Professor Siddharth Mallavarapu of Shiv Nadar University and was attended by diplomats, experts, research scholars, and students.

Poet and diplomat Abhay shared his creative and intellectual journey across Africa, captured in 180 poems that seek to reimagine the continent. Published earlier this year by Penguin Random House India, the book is described as a "poetic atlas" of Africa, mapping the vast continent from A to Z. Each letter opens a window into Africa's rich past and vibrant present, introducing readers to iconic figures, landmarks, and cultural milestones.

A Poetic Journey Spanning 5,000 Years

Poet and diplomat Abhay said, "This book is about Africa and takes readers on a journey spanning more than 5,000 years of its history. It introduces the great personalities who have shaped this rich past, while also highlighting Africa's customs, traditions, and remarkable diversity. With more than 54 countries, Africa is a vast continent, so how do we approach understanding it? In this book, I have used the alphabet as a framework. The poems move from A to Z, and through this sequence, they present a vivid portrait of Africa, the continent where humanity originated. The book also sheds light on Africa's significant contributions to the modern world."

"Many people asked insightful questions and showed genuine curiosity. It reflects a growing interest in Africa. I believe we will continue to learn more about the strong and evolving partnership between Africa and India," he added.

An Engaging and Insightful Session

Speakers and attendees at the session unanimously praised poet and diplomat Abhay for his powerful and insightful portrayal of Africa through poetry.

Professor Siddharth Mallavarapu, Department of International Relations, Shiv Nadar University, said, "We had a wonderful session this evening at the India International Centre, where we discussed Abhay's new book, The Alphabets of Africa. It is a fine collection of poems, but beyond poetry, it also presents many fascinating insights about Africa, covering aspects of its intellectual traditions, rich biodiversity, and complex geography. It was a thoughtful discussion that also touched upon the historical backdrop of colonialism. We explored a range of social and economic issues while reflecting on the role of poetry in understanding them. The session was made even more meaningful by an engaged and responsive audience."

Redefining Africa Through Poetry

Inspired by poet and diplomat Abhay's wide-ranging journeys across Africa, the poems push back against long-held stereotypes and encourage readers to see the continent as rich in depth, complexity, and beauty. The collection uses the alphabet as a framework to journey through the history, geography, and culture of Africa's 54 countries.

Through The Alphabets of Africa, poet and diplomat Abhay does not just map a continent, he redefines how we see it, not through headlines or history alone, but through rhythm, memory, and imagination. (ANI)

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