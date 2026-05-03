Salman Khan's Fedora Look And Life Lesson Go Viral On Social Media

Superstar Salman Khan set social media abuzz on Sunday after sharing an Instagram post that combined style with a candid life lesson, drawing widespread reactions from fans. The actor was seen wearing a black fedora paired with a casual black T-shirt, posing against a rustic outdoor backdrop at his farmhouse. The post quickly went viral, garnering over 5 lakh likes within a few hours of being uploaded.

In his caption, Salman Khan shared a reflective message on decision-making and clarity in life. "Thinking yeh hai kisi bhi field mai. Soch lo samaj lo clear ho jao decision lo aur sab bhool ke aage badho," Khan wrote.

Adding a touch of humour, the actor wrote, "topi se yaad aaya topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi na kisi ko pehnane do." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The post resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section praising his appearance and physique, with one user describing him as "extremely fit and handsome."

A Moment of 'Sukh'

Earlier in the day, the actor also shared a more personal moment with his followers. Posting a serene photograph with his pet dog, Salman captioned it "Yeh hai sukh" (This is happiness), where he was seen resting his head against his pet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in a project tentatively titled #SVC63, featuring actress Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027. Salman is also gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)