Manali Tourism Booms With 80% Occupancy, Hoteliers Eye Record Season

Himachal Pradesh's Manali is witnessing a surge in tourist activity this season, with both tourism stakeholders and visitors expressing strong enthusiasm.

Record-Breaking Season Expected

Hotelier Chaman Kapoor said the season is expected to be record-breaking, with current hotel occupancy levels ranging between 70 per cent and 80 per cent and likely to rise further during May and June. He attributed the increase in tourist footfall to the pleasant weather, lingering snow in the hills, and improved preparations by tourism operators. Special packages are being offered by hoteliers, while taxi and auto unions are also geared up to welcome visitors with the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava."

Call to Reopen Rohtang Pass

Kapoor also reiterated the demand to reopen Rohtang Pass, calling it a key attraction for Manali tourism. He noted that while the pass was earlier closed due to pollution concerns raised by the National Green Tribunal, the construction of the Atal Tunnel has reduced vehicular pressure, making a case for reopening it to tourists.

Visitors Praise 'Heaven-Like' Weather and Activities

Tourists from various parts of the country have also praised Manali's weather and natural beauty.

Manish Joshi from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, said visiting Manali in May turned out to be an excellent decision, adding that experiencing snowfall and light rain was particularly special. He also visited Spiti, Kaza, Shinkula Pass, and Sissu, describing the weather as extremely pleasant.

Sheena, a tourist from Chandigarh, said she visited Rohtang and the Atal Tunnel. Although there was less snow, she enjoyed the weather and participated in activities like zip-lining and paragliding.

Another visitor, Charu, described Manali's weather as "heaven-like," saying it offered much-needed relief from the heat in Chandigarh. She enjoyed activities such as river crossing, bike riding, and zip-lining, along with local cuisine like 'siddu' and traditional Himachali dishes.

Renu Thakur also praised the weather, saying it was refreshing to escape 40-degree temperatures. She shared her experience of zip-lining in Kasol and urged tourists to maintain cleanliness and preserve the natural beauty of the region.

Overall, pleasant weather, the presence of snow, and improved facilities have boosted tourism in Manali, raising hopes for a strong season among local businesses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)