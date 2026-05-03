Inside Kartik Sharma's Multi-Crore Chennai Mansion With Private Gym, Turf Nets & Luxury Family Spaces [PHOTOS]

From Rajasthan struggles to CSK riches, Kartik Sharma's new Chennai home and routines reflect his rise. Peek into the lifestyle upgrades that came with his record IPL deal.

Kartik Sharma grew up in Bahnera village, Bharatpur, where his family sacrificed heavily to support his cricket ambitions. His father worked multiple jobs, and his mother even sold jewelry to buy his first kit. Land was sold to fund nets and tours, setting the stage for his journey.

The Sharma family endured skipped meals and nights in shelters when money ran out. His father sold their house and shop, taking loans to keep Kartik's career alive. Kartik himself taught local kids cricket to contribute toward gear and household needs.

At just 19, Kartik became the talk of the town when Chennai Super Kings secured him for ₹14.2 crore, a record bid for an uncapped player. His six‐hitting exploits in domestic cricket caught the eye, and his hometown celebrated his meteoric rise.

According to reports, with his IPL earnings, Kartik Sharma moved into Poes Garden, one of Chennai's most exclusive neighborhoods. Known for celebrity residents and high‐end security, the area symbolizes his shift from small‐town struggles to elite living.

Kartik's bungalow features spacious interiors, a personal gym, turf nets, and modern design with glass walls and lush lawns. Family spaces blend with high‐end upgrades, reflecting a lifestyle worth over ₹15 crore.