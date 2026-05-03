K+N Ready To Handle Jet Fuel Supply Risks

Dhaka: Global freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel said, it is well prepared to manage potential disruptions in jet fuel supply caused by instability around the Strait of Hormuz, while closely monitoring risks across key Asian markets.

Speaking after the company's latest quarterly update, Chief Executive Stefan Paul said, the firm is already conducting scenario planning with major customers to prepare for possible fuel shortages in global aviation networks.

He noted that Southeast Asia remains the most vulnerable region, with countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand facing tighter fuel availability, while China currently has sufficient reserves and is not considered at risk.

To reduce exposure to disruptions, the company is relying on a mix of its own charter operations and contracted airline capacity. It also uses fuel stockpiling strategies in certain markets to ensure continuity of service on both regional and long-haul routes.

The company has recently increased charter activity through its aviation arm to meet rising demand, particularly for technology shipments linked to semiconductor and cloud computing industries in Asia.

Despite operational uncertainties, K+N reported stable air cargo volumes, with modest growth in Asia-Europe trade lanes, though weaker demand was seen in lower-yield e-commerce and perishable goods segments.

Company executives said that while risks remain dependent on geopolitical developments and fuel supply stability, current network strategies are designed to maintain resilience in case of further disruption.

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