Indigo Launches New Kolkatakunming Cargo Route

Dhaka: Indian carrier IndiGo has started a dedicated freighter service between Kolkata and Kunming, marking a new step in expanding air cargo connectivity between India and China.

The new route, operated three times a week using an Airbus A321 freighter, links Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata with Kunming Changshui International Airport in southwest China. Flights began on 20 April.

The inaugural service carried around nine tons of seafood from India on the inbound leg, while the return flight transported more than 21 tons of general cargo from China, highlighting early two-way trade activity.

Airline officials said, the route is aimed at boosting logistics capacity between eastern India and China's Yunnan province, with a focus on fresh produce, e-commerce shipments, and general merchandise.

Diplomatic representatives described the service as more than just a commercial link, calling it a new“logistics corridor” that could support broader economic cooperation between the two countries by improving supply chain efficiency and reducing transit time.

Kunming is increasingly positioning itself as a logistics gateway to South and Southeast Asia, while Kolkata continues to serve as a major trade hub for eastern India, making the route strategically important for regional connectivity.

Industry observers said, the launch reflects growing demand for dedicated air freight capacity across Asia, particularly for time-sensitive and cross-border goods, as airlines and logistics providers expand networks to support rising trade flows.

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