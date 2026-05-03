IRGC: Decision-Making Space For US Is Limited
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the decision-making space for the United States is "limited," Iranian Tasnim News Agency stated on Sunday, citing an official statement by the IRGC, AzerNEWS reports.
The IRGC was said to claim that US President Donald Trump must now choose between "an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Furthermore, the military organization added that "Iran's deadline against the blockade to the Pentagon, the change in tone of China, Russia, and Europe against Washington, Trump's passive letter to Congress, and the acceptance of Iran's negotiating terms" were the factors which contributed to the current developments.
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