Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Launches Research Project To Assess Biodiversity In Rawdat Umm Al Jamajim

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Represented by its Wildlife Development Department, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched an integrated research project aimed at assessing the biodiversity in Rawdat Umm Al Jamajim, located opposite of Al-Karaana area, as part of national efforts to protect and support the sustainability of the Qatari desert environment.

The first phase of the project included organizing a comprehensive field campaign on the site, in which experts and specialists from the administration participated. It focused on cleaning the garden and inventorying its plant components, in preparation for collecting the basic data necessary to support the subsequent research phase.

In this regard, Head of the Wildlife Development Department, Adel Mohammed Al Yafei, said that the project represents a qualitative scientific step towards enhancing knowledge of the ecosystems in the meadows spread throughout the country, pointing out that the field campaign aims to asses the condition of the vegetation cover, identify local species, and develop effective plans for rehabilitation and protection.

The Ministry continues to enhance its research and field programs that combine scientific and applied work, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 in the area of ​​environmental sustainability, Al Yafei added.