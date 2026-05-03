Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure In Bani Hajer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal announced a temporary closure of the U-turn on Naga Al Sahla street in Bani Hajer.

The closure in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic will affect traffic coming from Naga Al Sahla street towards Bani Hajer from 2am to 10am on Friday, May 8, 2026

During the closure, motorists traveling from Naga Al Sahla street towards Bani Hajer are advised to use Gharrafat Al Rayyan street, then proceed to Bani Hajer Interchange on Al Shahama street, and continue towards their destinations.