'Policy Over Gender': Shailaja Plays Down Woman CM Debate, Backs Vijayan's Leadership In Kerala (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), May 3 (IANS) Senior CPI-M leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Peravoor constituency, K. K. Shailaja, on Sunday downplayed the ongoing debate over the possibility of a woman Chief Minister in Kerala, asserting that governance is defined by policy decisions rather than gender.

Speaking to IANS, Shailaja said that while representation is important, leadership must ultimately be evaluated on the basis of vision, policies, and delivery.

"Leadership is not about gender alone. Policy is what matters most. Even if a woman becomes Chief Minister, it will not bring change unless the policies are correct," she said, responding to speculation over the state potentially seeing its first woman Chief Minister.

Her remarks come amid increasing political chatter around women's leadership in Kerala, with some sections projecting her as a potential contender for the top post if the LDF returns to power. However, Shailaja dismissed such discussions as unnecessary at this stage.

She reiterated that the LDF is contesting the Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighting his experience and governance record over the past decade.

"Currently, our party is fighting the election under the leadership of Comrade Pinarayi. He is a veteran leader who has led the state effectively. Even now, the party has decided to move forward under his leadership," she said.

Shailaja also expressed confidence in Vijayan's electoral prospects from the Dharmadam constituency, asserting that he would secure a comfortable victory.

On being asked directly about her own aspirations for the Chief Minister's post, the former Health Minister categorically ruled out any personal ambition, maintaining that such decisions are taken collectively by the party's leadership.

"I have never thought about such a position. The party has asked me to contest, and I am doing that. If I win, I will serve as an MLA. Decisions regarding leadership and ministerial roles are taken by the party at the appropriate time, and I will abide by them," she said.

While maintaining her focus on the Peravoor constituency, Shailaja also linked the broader leadership question to the LDF's development agenda, stating that voters are more concerned about governance outcomes than personalities.

"In Peravoor, people are looking for development. There is a strong demand for progress similar to other constituencies. That is what we are focusing on," she added.

Shailaja, who earned praise from people for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as Kerala's Health Minister, said that while her past work is acknowledged by some voters, the election discourse remains centred on overall development and welfare delivery.

As Kerala awaits the Assembly election results, the LDF leadership remains united behind Pinarayi Vijayan, even as discussions around gender representation continue to surface in the political narrative.