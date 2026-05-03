'Bargi Cruise Tragedy Due To Storm But Negligence Can't Be Denied': MP Tourism Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Jabalpur, May 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi on Sunday termed the Bargi Dam cruise tragedy in Jabalpur“deeply distressing” and acknowledged that while a sudden storm triggered the sinking of the vessel, negligence at some level cannot be ruled out.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS after the four-day-long search operation concluded on Sunday, the Minister outlined the government's position, the ongoing inquiry, and the immediate corrective steps initiated in the aftermath of the incident.

Lodhi made it clear that the state government is treating the matter with seriousness and transparency, stating that accountability will be fixed once the inquiry is completed.

“This incident is truly tragic, and it is undeniable that negligence played a role,” he said, indicating that the government is not shying away from identifying lapses.

He explained that negligence could include failures in enforcing safety protocols, monitoring weather conditions, or ensuring operational preparedness of the cruise.

The Minister informed that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already constituted a high-level inquiry committee, which has been given a one-week deadline to submit a comprehensive report.

According to Lodhi, the objective of the probe is to examine every aspect -- from administrative oversight to technical and operational issues.

“Immediate action has been taken against those individuals whose negligence has come to light during the preliminary inquiry. Strict action will also be taken against anyone found guilty after the full investigation,” he said.

Addressing speculation around overcrowding, Lodhi rejected the claim that excess passengers alone caused the tragedy. He clarified that the cruise vessel had a capacity of more than 60 people.“Therefore, it would be incorrect to say that the incident occurred simply because there were too many people on board,” he said, suggesting that such narratives oversimplify a complex situation.

Instead, the Minister pointed to a sudden and severe storm as the immediate cause of the accident.“A severe storm struck, causing the cruise ship to sink. However, it must be acknowledged that there was negligence involved,” he stated, emphasising that while natural factors triggered the incident, human lapses may have worsened its impact.

He indicated that questions are being raised about whether the cruise should have been operating under such weather conditions and whether adequate safety measures were in place.

Lodhi further revealed that the investigation is also focusing on possible technical defects in the vessel. He said authorities are examining whether the cruise met all safety and maintenance standards required for passenger operations.“An investigation is currently underway to determine whether there were any technical defects in the cruise ship; the full truth will soon come to light,” he added, assuring that findings will be made public.

Highlighting immediate government action, the Minister announced that operations of all cruise vessels across Madhya Pradesh have been suspended. He described this as a precautionary step aimed at ensuring passenger safety and restoring public confidence.

“Orders have been issued for teams of officials to conduct physical inspections. Every cruise vessel will be inspected, detailed reports will be prepared, and further decisions regarding their operation will be taken only thereafter,” he said.

On the political reactions surrounding the tragedy, Lodhi urged restraint and responsibility.“This is a horrific tragedy, and it should not be politicised,” he remarked, adding that while questions are natural in such situations, they should be aimed at correcting systemic issues rather than seeking political mileage.

He maintained that both the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have responded with sensitivity, noting that the Chief Minister personally visited the site and met affected families.