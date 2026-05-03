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Japan’s Historic Parliament Undergoes Major Renovation
(MENAFN) Japan’s iconic parliamentary building, located in the center of the capital, is preparing for its first significant renovation since it was constructed nearly 90 years ago, driven by safety concerns, according to media reports released Sunday.
Renovation work on the National Diet Building is set to start in 2030 and is expected to last around eight years, with projected costs estimated between 60 and 70 billion yen ($382 million to $446 million), as reported by a news agency. The total expense could increase further due to the recent rise in material costs.
An essential part of the renovation plan includes adding a seismic isolation layer beneath the building’s foundation. This improvement will help the structure better withstand earthquakes while allowing it to remain in use during the renovation period.
The building covers an area of 53,460 square meters (575,438 square feet) and was completed in 1936 after 17 years of construction. It features a distinctive pyramid-shaped roof and a granite exterior.
Constructed from reinforced concrete, the building contains chambers for both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors. A special room used to receive the emperor during visits to the Diet is made entirely from Japanese cypress and finished with fine lacquer.
Renovation work on the National Diet Building is set to start in 2030 and is expected to last around eight years, with projected costs estimated between 60 and 70 billion yen ($382 million to $446 million), as reported by a news agency. The total expense could increase further due to the recent rise in material costs.
An essential part of the renovation plan includes adding a seismic isolation layer beneath the building’s foundation. This improvement will help the structure better withstand earthquakes while allowing it to remain in use during the renovation period.
The building covers an area of 53,460 square meters (575,438 square feet) and was completed in 1936 after 17 years of construction. It features a distinctive pyramid-shaped roof and a granite exterior.
Constructed from reinforced concrete, the building contains chambers for both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors. A special room used to receive the emperor during visits to the Diet is made entirely from Japanese cypress and finished with fine lacquer.
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