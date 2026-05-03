Gandhi Family's Favour Dictates Cong Chief Minister Selection, Says Ex-K'taka CM Bommai

MENAFN - IANS) Gadag (Karnataka), May 3 (IANS) BJP MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday alleged that in the Congress party, those who win the confidence of the Gandhi family become CMs, calling it a matter of "shame for the democratic system".

Speaking to the media in Gadag, Bommai said that intense infighting has begun among Congress leaders due to an excessive desire for power.

“Cabinet ministers are trying to retain their positions. Some are demanding ministerial posts, citing that they have been elected three times, while newcomers are also seeking positions. The Chief Minister is making efforts to retain his chair. Mallikarjun Kharge is a very senior leader, and he feels he deserves the Chief Minister's post on merit. That is why he has expressed such sentiments,” he said.

Calling Congress a“family-run party”, Bommai said there is confusion within the party over who constitutes the high command.

“Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar say the high command includes Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. But Kharge himself refers to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as the high command. This shows it is a family-based party. Whoever wins the confidence of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi becomes Chief Minister. This is a shameful situation for democracy,” he said.

He further alleged that despite frequently speaking about democracy, Congress leaders have completely undermined internal democracy within their own party.

Responding to a question about allegations that government officials are not functioning effectively, Bommai said the people who voted Congress to power are now frustrated.“The Congress has betrayed the people who elected them. Once political infighting begins, the government comes to a standstill. No work is being done. Around Rs 14,000 crore allocated in Siddaramaiah's last budget have not been utilised. Even in the previous year, about Rs 10,000 crore remained unspent,” he claimed.

He added that political infighting affects governance.“If the Chief Minister says one thing and the Deputy Chief Minister says another, how will officials function? From the people's perspective, this government has come to a complete halt,” Bommai alleged.