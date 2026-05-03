'People Said I Did It To Win, What's There To Be Ashamed Of?' Ashwin Recalls 'Mankading' Buttler In 2019

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has doubled down on his controversial "Mankading" of Jos Buttler during the 2019 IPL, asserting that he feels no shame in admitting the act was fuelled by a desire to win.

Chasing 185, RR got off to a solid start with Buttler attacking the bowlers. However, the momentum shifted when Ashwin removed the bails at the non-striker's end before delivering the ball, catching Buttler out of his crease. The wicketkeeper batter was given out by the third umpire after a brief exchange between the two players. The incident proved to be a turning point, as Punjab capitalised on it and sealed a 14-run victory.

"A lot of people talk about character, say this is wrong, or that the player is wrong. After hearing all that, I felt like doing it even more, not to prove a point to people. There was a moment when I was captain against Mumbai, and we needed two runs. I was at extra cover and told the bowler to run him out at the non-striker's end. The batter ran, but the bowler refused because people say it's wrong," Ashwin told Jio Hotstar.

“If the ICC felt this was an honesty problem, they wouldn't keep it in the rules. If you need two runs off one ball and you start running early, whose fault is it? People say Jos Buttler didn't try to run, but that's not my problem. People also say I did it to win. Of course, I did it to win. What is there to be ashamed of?" he added.

Ashwin, who was the captain of Punjab at that time, also revealed that he spoke to the team after the incident and told them to stay calm and not focus on outside noise.

"After I ran him out, I called the team and said, 'This will look different to them, they will lose, don't worry about the reaction, I will handle the media, we just have to win.' And we won. So, there is no issue of character in this.”

Ashwin also believes that controversy isn't about rules but rather perception of the bowler and the team. According to him, despite being written in law, many bowlers avoid attempting such dismissals because they fear public backlash.

“Other bowlers should also do it. Why don't they? Because of the first thought that comes to mind, 'What will people say?' It has become a kind of societal pressure, whether it is right or wrong. This started with umpires asking Captains if they want to withdraw the appeal. If you withdraw, you are seen as good, which is also wrong, because you let your bowler down in front of everyone. This decision should belong to the bowler, and giving out or not is the umpire's job," he said.

"Why make a rule so complex? Like LBW, this is also out. Many cricketers tweeted that this is bad. My answer is simple: I didn't steal, I didn't do anything wrong, I played within the laws. Those who talk like this, I can file a case against them in court. What they are doing is character assassination. I am very proud of it, I will continue to be, and whoever does it, I will praise them even more,” he added.

Ashwin retired from the IPL in August 2025 after an illustrious 16-season, 221-match career, finishing as one of the top wicket-takers with 187 wickets and 833 runs.