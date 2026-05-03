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Sudan Military Rules Out Negotiations with Rebels as Conflict Intensifies
(MENAFN) According to reports, the military leadership in Sudan has rejected the possibility of negotiations with rebel forces, signaling a continued hardline approach as the country’s civil war persists.
As stated by reports, Sudanese army chief and head of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared that military operations against what he described as rebel militias will continue until they are fully defeated.
He reportedly stated, “There will be no negotiations with the rebels or those who support or cooperate with them,” emphasizing that the armed forces remain committed to achieving what he called victory and restoring security for civilians affected by the conflict.
According to reports, the war in Sudan began in April 2023 after a power struggle erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has since triggered one of the world’s largest displacement crises.
As stated by reports from the UNHCR, nearly 12 million people have been displaced, including millions internally within Sudan and several million more who have fled to neighboring countries.
Reports indicate that Sudan’s military has recently intensified operations, including coordinated air and ground strikes across multiple regions targeting rebel positions, weapons depots, and drone infrastructure.
According to reports, senior military officials have also reaffirmed plans to continue operations across the country until full territorial control is restored, reflecting an ongoing escalation in the conflict with no immediate sign of political dialogue.
As stated by reports, Sudanese army chief and head of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared that military operations against what he described as rebel militias will continue until they are fully defeated.
He reportedly stated, “There will be no negotiations with the rebels or those who support or cooperate with them,” emphasizing that the armed forces remain committed to achieving what he called victory and restoring security for civilians affected by the conflict.
According to reports, the war in Sudan began in April 2023 after a power struggle erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has since triggered one of the world’s largest displacement crises.
As stated by reports from the UNHCR, nearly 12 million people have been displaced, including millions internally within Sudan and several million more who have fled to neighboring countries.
Reports indicate that Sudan’s military has recently intensified operations, including coordinated air and ground strikes across multiple regions targeting rebel positions, weapons depots, and drone infrastructure.
According to reports, senior military officials have also reaffirmed plans to continue operations across the country until full territorial control is restored, reflecting an ongoing escalation in the conflict with no immediate sign of political dialogue.
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