403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. States Test Drone-Based School Safety Initiatives
(MENAFN) Several U.S. states are introducing experimental programs that utilize drones to react to incidents of school shootings, as highlighted in a recent media report.
A news agency revealed on Saturday that Florida has designated $557,000 to implement these systems across Broward, Leon, and Volusia counties. Deltona High School is scheduled to be the first to deploy the drones on Friday.
In Georgia, officials have authorized $550,000 for a comparable initiative that will be introduced in five high schools, though the specific campuses have not yet been chosen.
“Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days,” Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told a media outlet.
The company, headquartered in Texas, has developed drones equipped with non-lethal tools like sirens, flashing lights, and pepper spray designed to subdue suspects. These devices can also be controlled remotely through existing school surveillance camera networks.
The trial programs are expected to operate for one year, costing approximately $8 per student.
Marston noted that curiosity and demand are increasing in additional states, stating: “We expect to see things in Texas next year.”
A news agency revealed on Saturday that Florida has designated $557,000 to implement these systems across Broward, Leon, and Volusia counties. Deltona High School is scheduled to be the first to deploy the drones on Friday.
In Georgia, officials have authorized $550,000 for a comparable initiative that will be introduced in five high schools, though the specific campuses have not yet been chosen.
“Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days,” Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told a media outlet.
The company, headquartered in Texas, has developed drones equipped with non-lethal tools like sirens, flashing lights, and pepper spray designed to subdue suspects. These devices can also be controlled remotely through existing school surveillance camera networks.
The trial programs are expected to operate for one year, costing approximately $8 per student.
Marston noted that curiosity and demand are increasing in additional states, stating: “We expect to see things in Texas next year.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment