403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Testifies in OpenAI Case, Says He Was ‘Fool’ for Funding Company
(MENAFN) According to reports, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has sharply criticized OpenAI during an ongoing legal dispute, accusing its leadership of abandoning its original mission and describing his own involvement as a mistake.
As stated by reports, Musk alleged that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “stole a charity,” arguing that the organization shifted away from its founding nonprofit structure toward a profit-oriented model. OpenAI, which is now valued at around $85 billion, has since reorganized with a nonprofit parent entity holding a stake in its commercial operations.
According to court proceedings cited in reports, Musk testified that he believed he was supporting a charitable initiative when he co-founded and funded the organization in 2015. He said he later concluded that the company had diverged from its original commitments.
During his testimony, Musk stated, “I was a fool who provided them free funding to create a startup,” referring to his financial contributions of roughly $38 million between 2015 and 2017.
As stated by reports, Musk’s legal complaint argues that OpenAI moved away from its founding agreement by transitioning into a for-profit structure. The lawsuit seeks leadership changes, a reversal of the company’s restructuring, and damages for the nonprofit arm.
Musk further described what he sees as a shift in the company’s trajectory, stating that his support evolved from early enthusiasm to concern and eventually to the belief that “they’re looting a nonprofit.”
He also argued that the organization cannot simultaneously benefit from nonprofit status while operating as a profit-driven entity, saying, “They can’t have it both ways.”
According to reports, Musk’s testimony included exchanges with OpenAI’s legal team, during which he challenged questioning about internal communications regarding corporate restructuring. He pushed back against attorneys’ framing, stating, “Your questions are not simple. They are designed to trick me essentially.”
As stated by reports, Musk alleged that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “stole a charity,” arguing that the organization shifted away from its founding nonprofit structure toward a profit-oriented model. OpenAI, which is now valued at around $85 billion, has since reorganized with a nonprofit parent entity holding a stake in its commercial operations.
According to court proceedings cited in reports, Musk testified that he believed he was supporting a charitable initiative when he co-founded and funded the organization in 2015. He said he later concluded that the company had diverged from its original commitments.
During his testimony, Musk stated, “I was a fool who provided them free funding to create a startup,” referring to his financial contributions of roughly $38 million between 2015 and 2017.
As stated by reports, Musk’s legal complaint argues that OpenAI moved away from its founding agreement by transitioning into a for-profit structure. The lawsuit seeks leadership changes, a reversal of the company’s restructuring, and damages for the nonprofit arm.
Musk further described what he sees as a shift in the company’s trajectory, stating that his support evolved from early enthusiasm to concern and eventually to the belief that “they’re looting a nonprofit.”
He also argued that the organization cannot simultaneously benefit from nonprofit status while operating as a profit-driven entity, saying, “They can’t have it both ways.”
According to reports, Musk’s testimony included exchanges with OpenAI’s legal team, during which he challenged questioning about internal communications regarding corporate restructuring. He pushed back against attorneys’ framing, stating, “Your questions are not simple. They are designed to trick me essentially.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment