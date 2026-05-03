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UK, Northern European States Plan New Naval Force Outside NATO Structure
(MENAFN) According to reports, the United Kingdom and several Northern European countries are preparing to establish a new multinational naval force intended to strengthen maritime security and counter perceived threats from Russia.
As stated by reports, the initiative was announced by Britain’s First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, General Gwyn Jenkins, during a speech at the Royal United Services Institute. The proposed force would operate alongside but outside the formal NATO command structure, while still being described as complementary to the alliance.
According to reports, the plan builds on the existing Joint Expeditionary Force, a framework created in 2014 that includes the UK, the Netherlands, and the Nordic and Baltic states, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. These countries have reportedly agreed in principle to develop a more integrated maritime capability.
As stated by reports, the new naval formation is expected to coordinate training and operational readiness among member fleets, with the goal of improving rapid response capabilities and interoperability in the event of a conflict scenario. Officials cited ambitions for deeper integration and joint operational planning in the coming years.
According to reports, British military leadership has described the security environment in Europe as increasingly volatile, arguing that Russia remains the primary long-term threat to regional stability. The comments were made in the context of broader discussions about defense preparedness and maritime security.
As stated by reports, Russian officials have repeatedly rejected claims that it poses a threat to NATO countries, stating instead that such warnings are politically motivated and used to justify higher defense spending in Western states. Moscow has also said it does not intend to engage in aggression against European countries unless it is attacked first.
According to reports, tensions in maritime regions have increased in recent years, with Western officials citing more frequent naval activity near their territorial waters, while Russia has defended its deployments as routine operations and escort missions for commercial shipping.
As stated by reports, the initiative was announced by Britain’s First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, General Gwyn Jenkins, during a speech at the Royal United Services Institute. The proposed force would operate alongside but outside the formal NATO command structure, while still being described as complementary to the alliance.
According to reports, the plan builds on the existing Joint Expeditionary Force, a framework created in 2014 that includes the UK, the Netherlands, and the Nordic and Baltic states, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. These countries have reportedly agreed in principle to develop a more integrated maritime capability.
As stated by reports, the new naval formation is expected to coordinate training and operational readiness among member fleets, with the goal of improving rapid response capabilities and interoperability in the event of a conflict scenario. Officials cited ambitions for deeper integration and joint operational planning in the coming years.
According to reports, British military leadership has described the security environment in Europe as increasingly volatile, arguing that Russia remains the primary long-term threat to regional stability. The comments were made in the context of broader discussions about defense preparedness and maritime security.
As stated by reports, Russian officials have repeatedly rejected claims that it poses a threat to NATO countries, stating instead that such warnings are politically motivated and used to justify higher defense spending in Western states. Moscow has also said it does not intend to engage in aggression against European countries unless it is attacked first.
According to reports, tensions in maritime regions have increased in recent years, with Western officials citing more frequent naval activity near their territorial waters, while Russia has defended its deployments as routine operations and escort missions for commercial shipping.
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