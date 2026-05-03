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EU Leaders Clash Over Foreign Policy Consistency, Energy Strategy
(MENAFN) According to reports, Ursula von der Leyen is facing renewed criticism in the European Parliament, where lawmakers have accused the European Commission of inconsistent foreign policy approaches and inadequate responses to rising energy costs across the bloc.
As stated by reports, the debate took place during discussions on European Union strategy regarding the Middle East and energy security. Several Members of the European Parliament argued that the EU lacks coherence in its external policy decisions.
According to reports, Belgian lawmaker Kathleen Van Brempt questioned the EU’s credibility, alleging that it applies “double standards” in its foreign policy. She contrasted the bloc’s sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine with what she described as a muted response to developments involving Israel in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.
As stated by reports, Italian MEP Roberto Vannacci criticized EU policy as ineffective and overly reactive, using metaphorical language to argue that the bloc’s institutions fail to respond decisively in crisis situations. He suggested that stronger internal policy measures could have reduced economic and social impacts within member states.
According to reports, Portuguese MEP João Oliveira also criticized the Commission’s stance, claiming that external political pressure, including from the United States, influences EU decision-making. He argued that the Commission has not taken sufficient action regarding recent conflicts in the Middle East or their humanitarian consequences.
As stated by reports, Oliveira further accused EU leadership of prioritizing market-driven energy policies, arguing that insufficient regulatory action has been taken to address energy prices or support affected sectors such as agriculture.
According to reports, the debate reflects broader divisions within the European Parliament over the EU’s foreign policy alignment, economic strategy, and its role in responding to ongoing geopolitical crises.
As stated by reports, the debate took place during discussions on European Union strategy regarding the Middle East and energy security. Several Members of the European Parliament argued that the EU lacks coherence in its external policy decisions.
According to reports, Belgian lawmaker Kathleen Van Brempt questioned the EU’s credibility, alleging that it applies “double standards” in its foreign policy. She contrasted the bloc’s sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine with what she described as a muted response to developments involving Israel in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.
As stated by reports, Italian MEP Roberto Vannacci criticized EU policy as ineffective and overly reactive, using metaphorical language to argue that the bloc’s institutions fail to respond decisively in crisis situations. He suggested that stronger internal policy measures could have reduced economic and social impacts within member states.
According to reports, Portuguese MEP João Oliveira also criticized the Commission’s stance, claiming that external political pressure, including from the United States, influences EU decision-making. He argued that the Commission has not taken sufficient action regarding recent conflicts in the Middle East or their humanitarian consequences.
As stated by reports, Oliveira further accused EU leadership of prioritizing market-driven energy policies, arguing that insufficient regulatory action has been taken to address energy prices or support affected sectors such as agriculture.
According to reports, the debate reflects broader divisions within the European Parliament over the EU’s foreign policy alignment, economic strategy, and its role in responding to ongoing geopolitical crises.
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