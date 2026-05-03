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US Military Reportedly Pushes for Early Deployment of Hypersonic Missiles
(MENAFN) According to reports, the US Central Command has requested the deployment of advanced hypersonic missile systems to the Middle East, amid ongoing strategic tensions involving Iran.
As stated by reports, the proposed system—known as the Dark Eagle or Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW)—has been under development since 2018 and represents a multi-billion-dollar effort by the United States to close the technological gap with countries such as Russia and China, which have already fielded similar capabilities.
According to reports, the system has not yet been fully declared operational, and its deployment would occur before completion of standard testing procedures. The reported request is based on intelligence assessments suggesting that Iranian ballistic missile assets have been repositioned beyond the effective range of existing US strike systems.
As stated by reports, the Pentagon has already used other newer missile systems in previous operations, including the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), which is intended to replace older Army missile platforms. Some units reportedly expended significant portions of their stockpiles during recent combat operations.
According to reports, concerns have been raised within military planning circles about ammunition availability should hostilities escalate again, particularly given production timelines and existing inventory constraints.
As stated by reports, the proposed hypersonic deployment has not yet been approved, and discussions are ongoing within the US defense establishment regarding feasibility, readiness, and strategic necessity.
According to reports, the broader context includes heightened military planning activity in the region, as US forces assess potential scenarios involving renewed conflict dynamics with Iran and the need to maintain long-range strike capability.
As stated by reports, the proposed system—known as the Dark Eagle or Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW)—has been under development since 2018 and represents a multi-billion-dollar effort by the United States to close the technological gap with countries such as Russia and China, which have already fielded similar capabilities.
According to reports, the system has not yet been fully declared operational, and its deployment would occur before completion of standard testing procedures. The reported request is based on intelligence assessments suggesting that Iranian ballistic missile assets have been repositioned beyond the effective range of existing US strike systems.
As stated by reports, the Pentagon has already used other newer missile systems in previous operations, including the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), which is intended to replace older Army missile platforms. Some units reportedly expended significant portions of their stockpiles during recent combat operations.
According to reports, concerns have been raised within military planning circles about ammunition availability should hostilities escalate again, particularly given production timelines and existing inventory constraints.
As stated by reports, the proposed hypersonic deployment has not yet been approved, and discussions are ongoing within the US defense establishment regarding feasibility, readiness, and strategic necessity.
According to reports, the broader context includes heightened military planning activity in the region, as US forces assess potential scenarios involving renewed conflict dynamics with Iran and the need to maintain long-range strike capability.
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