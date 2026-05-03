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Summer 2026 Marathon Must-Haves: Hydration and Energy Essentials
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Running has grown from a fitness activity to a test of endurance, discipline, and preparation as marathon culture spreads throughout cities. The proper hydration and energy plan is a crucial component that cannot be compromised, regardless of the runner's experience level.
It takes time to develop performance on race day. Consistent training, a healthy diet, and thoughtful hydration decisions that support the body prior to, during, and following the run shape it. Quality hydration options that go beyond simple replenishment are becoming more and more important as runners push themselves.
The following two fundamentals are changing the way runners think about staying hydrated:
1.Himalayan, The Natural Mineral Water
Hydration in endurance sports is about quality and balance more than just quantity. Himalayan, The Natural Mineral Water provides water in its purest form, enhanced over time by a gradual filtration process. It comes from protected aquifers in the foothills of the Himalayas.
It is a dependable option for runners who want to maintain fluid balance without needless processing or additions because its naturally existing minerals assist the body's hydration needs. Himalayan, The Natural Mineral Water fits with a performance philosophy that emphasizes purity, consistency, and faith in natural sources for marathon runners who are becoming more aware of what goes into their bodies.
Link -
2.SUPERBLAST 3 by ASICS
A reliable pair of running shoes can make or break your race day experience, and the ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 stands out as a strong pick for runners looking for both comfort and performance. Built with the new FF LEAP foam, the shoe delivers a lighter and more responsive feel, giving you a soft landing with a noticeable bounce in every stride. The cushioning is plush without feeling bulky, which helps maintain rhythm over longer distances, while the breathable upper keeps your feet comfortable as the miles add up. Designed for both training runs and race day, it strikes a balance between energy return and support, making it easier to stay consistent and finish strong.
Link –
Price – INR 21,999
3.Celestor 2.0 by Titan
Titan Smart launched Celestor 2.0, a high-performance dual band GPS smartwatch and announced India’s most accomplished men’s doubles badminton pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as brand ambassadors, reinforcing its performance-first ethos. Created for training and exploration, Celestor 2.0 integrates L1 and L5 bands satellite locking for ultra-precise location tracking, offline maps, downloadable courses for seamless navigation and ABC (altimeter, barometer, compass) sensors for real-time outdoor insights to support more informed performance-led training.
Designed for an active generation that moves with intent, Celestor 2.0 delivers cutting-edge accuracy, intelligent insights, and a form that transitions seamlessly from training to everyday life. Built for those who are deeply invested in fitness and continuous health improvement, the smartwatch is inspired by Infinite Possibilities, enabling users to not just measure motion but to understand momentum.
At the core of this experience are advanced performance metrics that elevate everyday training. Heart-rate zone-based training combined with training load and readiness score helps users manage intensity, optimize effort and build consistency without burnout. Featuring 5ATM water resistance Celestor 2.0 introduces deeper, more precise insights in the water. Built with Swimming heart-rate tracking, SWOLF score and automatic stroke detection works together to analyse efficiency, effort and technique delivering sophisticated metrics.
This is further complemented by advanced running and endurance sports’ metrics like VO₂ Max, MET Score and Power offering a clearer understanding of cardiovascular performance, endurance development, and long-term resilience, helping users train smarter over time.
Link –
Price – INR 11,499
4.Tata Copper+
Hydration is not enough for endurance activities; they also call for internal balance and sustained energy. By combining the advantages of copper, a metal typically linked to metabolic support and general wellness, Tata Copper+ adds a practical edge to daily hydration.
Extending this philosophy beyond physical performance, the brand has also introduced ‘Tata Copper+ Khud Se Aage’, a digital platform that celebrates inspiring runner stories of power, grit, and comeback - truly reflecting the Indian spirit of resilience.
As the lines between fitness and wellness continue to blur, Tata Copper+ represents a shift towards hydration choices that are intentional, value-driven, and aligned with long-term endurance goals.
Link –
5.RASKO White Men's Running Shoes by Campus
Tailored for individuals whose lives are filled with constant motion, TRASKO Campus Turtle Dove Running Shoes merge the elements of functionality and versatility into one unique pair. The use of breathable mesh in combination with the durable build of this footwear allows users to maintain proper air circulation. TRASKO stands out by concentrating its efforts on promoting functional fitness through cushioned feet, achieved due to the responsive midsole construction, along with comfort provided by a comfortable insole. Thus, such footwear provides long-lasting comfort even during extended periods of use.
The outsole construction of this model is characterized by providing increased grip in various conditions and terrain, which makes it suitable for any type of motion. To conclude, this brand is much more than a running shoe as it was designed for active individuals who require mobility and versatility in their shoes.
It takes time to develop performance on race day. Consistent training, a healthy diet, and thoughtful hydration decisions that support the body prior to, during, and following the run shape it. Quality hydration options that go beyond simple replenishment are becoming more and more important as runners push themselves.
The following two fundamentals are changing the way runners think about staying hydrated:
1.Himalayan, The Natural Mineral Water
Hydration in endurance sports is about quality and balance more than just quantity. Himalayan, The Natural Mineral Water provides water in its purest form, enhanced over time by a gradual filtration process. It comes from protected aquifers in the foothills of the Himalayas.
It is a dependable option for runners who want to maintain fluid balance without needless processing or additions because its naturally existing minerals assist the body's hydration needs. Himalayan, The Natural Mineral Water fits with a performance philosophy that emphasizes purity, consistency, and faith in natural sources for marathon runners who are becoming more aware of what goes into their bodies.
Link -
2.SUPERBLAST 3 by ASICS
A reliable pair of running shoes can make or break your race day experience, and the ASICS SUPERBLAST 3 stands out as a strong pick for runners looking for both comfort and performance. Built with the new FF LEAP foam, the shoe delivers a lighter and more responsive feel, giving you a soft landing with a noticeable bounce in every stride. The cushioning is plush without feeling bulky, which helps maintain rhythm over longer distances, while the breathable upper keeps your feet comfortable as the miles add up. Designed for both training runs and race day, it strikes a balance between energy return and support, making it easier to stay consistent and finish strong.
Link –
Price – INR 21,999
3.Celestor 2.0 by Titan
Titan Smart launched Celestor 2.0, a high-performance dual band GPS smartwatch and announced India’s most accomplished men’s doubles badminton pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as brand ambassadors, reinforcing its performance-first ethos. Created for training and exploration, Celestor 2.0 integrates L1 and L5 bands satellite locking for ultra-precise location tracking, offline maps, downloadable courses for seamless navigation and ABC (altimeter, barometer, compass) sensors for real-time outdoor insights to support more informed performance-led training.
Designed for an active generation that moves with intent, Celestor 2.0 delivers cutting-edge accuracy, intelligent insights, and a form that transitions seamlessly from training to everyday life. Built for those who are deeply invested in fitness and continuous health improvement, the smartwatch is inspired by Infinite Possibilities, enabling users to not just measure motion but to understand momentum.
At the core of this experience are advanced performance metrics that elevate everyday training. Heart-rate zone-based training combined with training load and readiness score helps users manage intensity, optimize effort and build consistency without burnout. Featuring 5ATM water resistance Celestor 2.0 introduces deeper, more precise insights in the water. Built with Swimming heart-rate tracking, SWOLF score and automatic stroke detection works together to analyse efficiency, effort and technique delivering sophisticated metrics.
This is further complemented by advanced running and endurance sports’ metrics like VO₂ Max, MET Score and Power offering a clearer understanding of cardiovascular performance, endurance development, and long-term resilience, helping users train smarter over time.
Link –
Price – INR 11,499
4.Tata Copper+
Hydration is not enough for endurance activities; they also call for internal balance and sustained energy. By combining the advantages of copper, a metal typically linked to metabolic support and general wellness, Tata Copper+ adds a practical edge to daily hydration.
Extending this philosophy beyond physical performance, the brand has also introduced ‘Tata Copper+ Khud Se Aage’, a digital platform that celebrates inspiring runner stories of power, grit, and comeback - truly reflecting the Indian spirit of resilience.
As the lines between fitness and wellness continue to blur, Tata Copper+ represents a shift towards hydration choices that are intentional, value-driven, and aligned with long-term endurance goals.
Link –
5.RASKO White Men's Running Shoes by Campus
Tailored for individuals whose lives are filled with constant motion, TRASKO Campus Turtle Dove Running Shoes merge the elements of functionality and versatility into one unique pair. The use of breathable mesh in combination with the durable build of this footwear allows users to maintain proper air circulation. TRASKO stands out by concentrating its efforts on promoting functional fitness through cushioned feet, achieved due to the responsive midsole construction, along with comfort provided by a comfortable insole. Thus, such footwear provides long-lasting comfort even during extended periods of use.
The outsole construction of this model is characterized by providing increased grip in various conditions and terrain, which makes it suitable for any type of motion. To conclude, this brand is much more than a running shoe as it was designed for active individuals who require mobility and versatility in their shoes.
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