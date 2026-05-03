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Statement by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, on International Workers’ Day 2026
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 30 April 2026:
“International Workers’ Day represents a renewed humanitarian and professional milestone, marking an occasion on which we express our appreciation for the contributions of every worker who has have dedicated their efforts with sincerity to the remarkable development journey of the UAE. It also reflects the realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a world-class city founded on quality of life, opportunity, sustainability, and excellence in services. Behind every completed project, every service delivered, and every piece of infrastructure developed are dedicated individuals working with skill and responsibility, enabling cities the city to thrive and progress,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower).
“At Empower, we take pride in our employees, technical, engineering and operational teams, as well as all those who contribute to our ecosystem, including contractors, partners and suppliers. They are an integral part of our success and our ability to deliver reliable and sustainable district cooling services that support the comfort living of residents and visitors, as well as the continuity of vital sectors across the emirate. We believe that protecting the health, safety and well-being of our employees is both a moral and corporate responsibility. Accordingly, we are committed to providing a safe and motivating work environment that upholds human dignity, fosters a culture of prevention, and reinforces adherence to the highest occupational health and safety standards. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that recognising and valuing the contributions of our employees remains a core principle at Empower. They are partners in building a better future and a cornerstone of Dubai’s journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous future,” added Bin Shafar.
“International Workers’ Day represents a renewed humanitarian and professional milestone, marking an occasion on which we express our appreciation for the contributions of every worker who has have dedicated their efforts with sincerity to the remarkable development journey of the UAE. It also reflects the realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a world-class city founded on quality of life, opportunity, sustainability, and excellence in services. Behind every completed project, every service delivered, and every piece of infrastructure developed are dedicated individuals working with skill and responsibility, enabling cities the city to thrive and progress,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower).
“At Empower, we take pride in our employees, technical, engineering and operational teams, as well as all those who contribute to our ecosystem, including contractors, partners and suppliers. They are an integral part of our success and our ability to deliver reliable and sustainable district cooling services that support the comfort living of residents and visitors, as well as the continuity of vital sectors across the emirate. We believe that protecting the health, safety and well-being of our employees is both a moral and corporate responsibility. Accordingly, we are committed to providing a safe and motivating work environment that upholds human dignity, fosters a culture of prevention, and reinforces adherence to the highest occupational health and safety standards. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that recognising and valuing the contributions of our employees remains a core principle at Empower. They are partners in building a better future and a cornerstone of Dubai’s journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous future,” added Bin Shafar.
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