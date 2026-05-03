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RSF Accuses Israel of Detaining Journalists on Gaza-Bound Flotilla
(MENAFN) According to reports, the press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders has condemned the interception of a Gaza-bound activist flotilla and accused Israeli authorities of detaining journalists traveling on board during the operation.
As stated by reports, Israeli naval forces stopped several vessels from a convoy attempting to reach the Palestinian enclave. Officials in Israel said dozens of boats were intercepted and passengers were taken into custody after the operation took place in international waters near the eastern Mediterranean.
According to reports, RSF said that three journalists were among those detained, and described the incident as an abduction, while emphasizing that responsibility for their safety lies with the detaining authorities.
As stated by reports, organizers of the flotilla claimed that more than 200 participants were taken into custody, while Israeli authorities provided lower figures and said those involved were transferred safely for processing and eventual return.
According to reports, the flotilla set sail from Spain with the stated objective of challenging the maritime restrictions around Gaza Strip, a long-standing and highly disputed blockade that has been the subject of repeated international criticism and legal debate.
As stated by reports, Israeli officials described the mission as politically motivated and argued that all passengers were safely removed from the vessels without harm. They also rejected claims of wrongdoing, characterizing the convoy as a publicity-driven initiative.
According to reports, international reactions have been divided, with some political leaders and organizations calling for investigations into the legality of the interception under maritime law, while Israeli authorities maintain that the operation was conducted in accordance with security regulations.
As stated by reports, similar maritime interceptions involving activist-led flotillas have occurred in previous years, reflecting an ongoing pattern of confrontations at sea linked to attempts to challenge restrictions on Gaza.
As stated by reports, Israeli naval forces stopped several vessels from a convoy attempting to reach the Palestinian enclave. Officials in Israel said dozens of boats were intercepted and passengers were taken into custody after the operation took place in international waters near the eastern Mediterranean.
According to reports, RSF said that three journalists were among those detained, and described the incident as an abduction, while emphasizing that responsibility for their safety lies with the detaining authorities.
As stated by reports, organizers of the flotilla claimed that more than 200 participants were taken into custody, while Israeli authorities provided lower figures and said those involved were transferred safely for processing and eventual return.
According to reports, the flotilla set sail from Spain with the stated objective of challenging the maritime restrictions around Gaza Strip, a long-standing and highly disputed blockade that has been the subject of repeated international criticism and legal debate.
As stated by reports, Israeli officials described the mission as politically motivated and argued that all passengers were safely removed from the vessels without harm. They also rejected claims of wrongdoing, characterizing the convoy as a publicity-driven initiative.
According to reports, international reactions have been divided, with some political leaders and organizations calling for investigations into the legality of the interception under maritime law, while Israeli authorities maintain that the operation was conducted in accordance with security regulations.
As stated by reports, similar maritime interceptions involving activist-led flotillas have occurred in previous years, reflecting an ongoing pattern of confrontations at sea linked to attempts to challenge restrictions on Gaza.
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