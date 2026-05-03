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Pakistan Expands Naval Power with First Chinese-Built Submarine
(MENAFN) Pakistan has officially inducted its first of eight Hangor-class submarines, marking a major step in strengthening its naval capabilities and further reinforcing defense collaboration with China.
This development comes shortly after Pakistan incorporated Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets into its air force, which were reportedly used in active combat for the first time during the 2025 confrontation with India.
The commissioning ceremony took place in the southern Chinese port city of Sanya and was attended by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, along with the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and senior representatives from both countries. During his official visit to China, Zardari referred to the event as a “historic milestone” for the navy.
The Hangor-class submarines are derived from China’s Type 039A design. They are diesel-electric vessels equipped with air-independent propulsion systems, capable of accommodating a crew of up to 38 personnel. Their armament includes torpedoes and anti-ship missiles. Under a 2015 agreement valued at approximately $5 billion, half of the submarines are being constructed in China for delivery to Pakistan, while the remaining units will be produced domestically under licensed transfer.
Pakistan has historically placed significant emphasis on its submarine fleet as a central component of its strategic deterrence posture toward India, with whom it has experienced multiple conflicts since 1947. During last year’s tensions over Kashmir, Pakistan reported that J-10C fighter jets of Chinese origin were used in aerial combat, including claims of downing Indian aircraft such as French-manufactured Rafales, although these claims were not confirmed by India.
According to reports, China has become Pakistan’s primary defense supplier in recent years, accounting for the vast majority of its arms imports between 2020 and 2024. The two countries also maintain extensive joint defense production programs, including the Hangor submarine project and the co-developed JF-17 fighter aircraft.
This development comes shortly after Pakistan incorporated Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets into its air force, which were reportedly used in active combat for the first time during the 2025 confrontation with India.
The commissioning ceremony took place in the southern Chinese port city of Sanya and was attended by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, along with the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and senior representatives from both countries. During his official visit to China, Zardari referred to the event as a “historic milestone” for the navy.
The Hangor-class submarines are derived from China’s Type 039A design. They are diesel-electric vessels equipped with air-independent propulsion systems, capable of accommodating a crew of up to 38 personnel. Their armament includes torpedoes and anti-ship missiles. Under a 2015 agreement valued at approximately $5 billion, half of the submarines are being constructed in China for delivery to Pakistan, while the remaining units will be produced domestically under licensed transfer.
Pakistan has historically placed significant emphasis on its submarine fleet as a central component of its strategic deterrence posture toward India, with whom it has experienced multiple conflicts since 1947. During last year’s tensions over Kashmir, Pakistan reported that J-10C fighter jets of Chinese origin were used in aerial combat, including claims of downing Indian aircraft such as French-manufactured Rafales, although these claims were not confirmed by India.
According to reports, China has become Pakistan’s primary defense supplier in recent years, accounting for the vast majority of its arms imports between 2020 and 2024. The two countries also maintain extensive joint defense production programs, including the Hangor submarine project and the co-developed JF-17 fighter aircraft.
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