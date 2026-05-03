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US Imposes Higher Auto Tariffs on EU Amid Trade Dispute
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has introduced a 25% tariff on cars and trucks imported from the European Union, arguing that the bloc has failed to fully comply with a previously agreed trade arrangement from last summer that has still not been completely approved by EU institutions.
The decision raises existing automotive tariffs from 15% to 25%. Alongside the announcement, Trump encouraged European car manufacturers to relocate production to the United States, stating that vehicles produced domestically would not face the increased import charges.
In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, he said:
“I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%,”
The trade arrangement in question was reached last July following earlier tensions between the two sides. However, its implementation has stalled within EU institutions. Although the European Parliament advanced the agreement at the end of March after earlier delays, it still awaits final approval through the full legislative process, which includes additional institutional steps involving EU leadership bodies.
The agreement has faced criticism within Europe, with some officials describing it as unbalanced in favor of the United States. Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has repeatedly argued that the terms were unfair, pointing out that while Washington maintained higher tariffs on European goods, the EU reduced its own barriers.
Following Trump’s announcement, reaction within the European Union was swift. The head of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, Bernd Lange, criticized the move and signaled the possibility of a response, though without detailing specific measures.
“This is no way to treat close partners. Now we can only respond with the utmost clarity and firmness, drawing on the strength of our position,” he stated.
The decision raises existing automotive tariffs from 15% to 25%. Alongside the announcement, Trump encouraged European car manufacturers to relocate production to the United States, stating that vehicles produced domestically would not face the increased import charges.
In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, he said:
“I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%,”
The trade arrangement in question was reached last July following earlier tensions between the two sides. However, its implementation has stalled within EU institutions. Although the European Parliament advanced the agreement at the end of March after earlier delays, it still awaits final approval through the full legislative process, which includes additional institutional steps involving EU leadership bodies.
The agreement has faced criticism within Europe, with some officials describing it as unbalanced in favor of the United States. Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has repeatedly argued that the terms were unfair, pointing out that while Washington maintained higher tariffs on European goods, the EU reduced its own barriers.
Following Trump’s announcement, reaction within the European Union was swift. The head of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, Bernd Lange, criticized the move and signaled the possibility of a response, though without detailing specific measures.
“This is no way to treat close partners. Now we can only respond with the utmost clarity and firmness, drawing on the strength of our position,” he stated.
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