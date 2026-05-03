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Venice Biennale Jury Steps Down Amid Dispute Over Russia, Israel Participation
(MENAFN) The international jury of the Venice Biennale has resigned collectively following controversy surrounding the inclusion of Russia and Israel in the upcoming edition of the prestigious art exhibition.
The Venice Biennale Foundation had announced the lineup for the 2026 event earlier in March, with the exhibition scheduled to run from May 9 to November 22. Russia was listed as a participant for the first time since 2022, presenting an installation titled “The tree is rooted in the sky.” Organizers also noted that the Russian exhibit would be restricted and not open to the general public.
The decision sparked criticism from both Italian authorities and officials within the European Union, intensifying debate over the participation of countries involved in ongoing international conflicts.
According to reports, jury president Solange Farkas, along with Zoe Butt, Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marta Kuzma, and Giovanna Zapperi, submitted their resignations in a coordinated move.
In their resignation statement, they referenced an earlier position in which they said they would not evaluate works representing “countries whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.” While no countries were directly named, the reference was widely understood to point to Russia and Israel, whose leaders face ICC arrest warrants that both governments reject.
Following the resignations, organizers announced changes to the event schedule, stating that the awards ceremony—initially planned for May 9—would be postponed to November 22. The adjustment was attributed to what they described as the “exceptional nature of the ongoing international geopolitical situation.”
The Venice Biennale Foundation had announced the lineup for the 2026 event earlier in March, with the exhibition scheduled to run from May 9 to November 22. Russia was listed as a participant for the first time since 2022, presenting an installation titled “The tree is rooted in the sky.” Organizers also noted that the Russian exhibit would be restricted and not open to the general public.
The decision sparked criticism from both Italian authorities and officials within the European Union, intensifying debate over the participation of countries involved in ongoing international conflicts.
According to reports, jury president Solange Farkas, along with Zoe Butt, Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marta Kuzma, and Giovanna Zapperi, submitted their resignations in a coordinated move.
In their resignation statement, they referenced an earlier position in which they said they would not evaluate works representing “countries whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.” While no countries were directly named, the reference was widely understood to point to Russia and Israel, whose leaders face ICC arrest warrants that both governments reject.
Following the resignations, organizers announced changes to the event schedule, stating that the awards ceremony—initially planned for May 9—would be postponed to November 22. The adjustment was attributed to what they described as the “exceptional nature of the ongoing international geopolitical situation.”
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